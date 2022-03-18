Used Loudoun Fire Engine Sold to Holmes County, MS￼

A retired Loudoun Combined Fire Rescue System fire engine will be sold to Holmes County, MS, Loudoun’s sister county on the other end of the income scale.

Loudoun is often touted as the county with the highest household median income in the country—a metric that, while it comes with some caveats such as population and cost of living, does point to a wealthy community. Holmes County, MS, by contrast, has among the lowest median incomes in the country. The two counties established a partnership in 2019, also leading the National Association of Counties to follow suit with a program to pair rich and poor counties across the nation, funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Supervisors on March 1 voted 8-0-1 to sell the 2008 Pierce Dash Fire Engine, which has reached the end of its useful life in Loudoun, to Holmes County and provide transport. The truck will be accompanied by members of the Rural Economic Development Council Loudoun and winemaker Doug Fabbioli to share agricultural lessons learned with Holmes County, another farming community, according to County Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large).

The $25,000 price tag is approximately market value for the truck, according to Director of General Service Ernie Brown, and will go back into Loudoun’s Vehicle Replacement Fund. Transport is expected to cost an estimated $4,000.

Fire-Rescue Chief Keith Johnson said he had recently spoken with the Pierce Manufacturing CEO.

“He was so excited he said ‘well, once this happens, I’m going to look the dealer for that area up and I’ll make sure they get proper care for this truck,’” Johnson said.