Leesburg Leaders Rally Support for Ukraine

Leesburg leaders and residents gathered on the Town Green on Friday evening to demonstrate support for the people of Ukraine following the invasion by Russian forces.

Following the singing of the Ukrainian national anthem by Nikolay Zapisochnyy, Mayor Kelly Burk said the event was intended to send a message around the world.

“We’re here on the Leesburg Town Green to tell the Ukrainian people that the people of Leesburg are with you. We are horrified at the cruelty and the destruction that has befallen your proud and glorious nation,” Mayor Kelly Burk said. “No country should be invaded, blown up, burned down, and violated the way that Ukraine has experienced these last few weeks. This invasion is illegal, immoral and disgusting.”

Burk highlighted Ukraine’s history of democracy and defending human rights.

“The mayor and the Leesburg Town Council want all to know here and now and across this country that we value, appreciate and stand with the Ukrainian people as they struggle and fight for freedom.”

Sofiya Lukomsky grew up in Ukraine and has lived in the U.S. for the past 22 years. Once a Ukrainian, always a Ukrainian, she said.

“Lots of civilians are dying in Ukraine. Dying while sleeping in their houses, while trying to escape occupied territories, while standing in lines to get food and medication,” she said.

“Just three weeks ago, Ukrainian people—like you and me—were coming home from work, stopping by the grocery store, taking kids to after-school activities, cooking dinner, watching Netflix, and making plans for spring and summer vacation. Most people were making plans. Making plans because three weeks ago they had a future, which was shattered by the force of missiles,” she said.

Lukomsky highlighted three things that could be done to help. “We can donate. We can welcome refugees. And we can help to protect the sky over Ukraine.”

“Ukrainians are very strong. Their amazing unity should be an example for all of us. We need to be united in order to help Ukraine. One person can do little. But we are many. We are the people of the United States of America. Together we can help. Slava Ukraini,” she said.

Lukomsky’s 11-year-old daughter Alisa also spoke.

“Everyone in Ukraine is struggling. They’re not able to live a normal life anymore and they’re scared for their lives. It is sad to see a once beautiful country is now destroyed by bombs. All of the people in bunkers. All of the people standing in line waiting for food and medicine. All of the people who are in hospitals,” Alisa said. “Everyone in Ukraine is scared and they don’t know what is coming next or what to expect because everyday is different than before. When you don’t know what is going to happen to you tomorrow, that is terrifying. I’m lucky and everyone who doesn’t have to this is lucky. We can forget the people who have to go through this horrible event. Let’s all honor all the brave Ukrainians who are fighting for their country in this war.”

Father Michael Kelly, of St. John’s Catholic Church, read a prayer provided by the Holy Family Ukraine Church in Washington, DC, calling for peace and justice to perseverance.

Support for Ukraine will continue in Leesburg on Saturday afternoon when a benefit concert will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Black Walnut Brewery.

