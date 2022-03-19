Letter: Julia Graves, Leesburg

Editor: Once again, Ben Lenhart has written a great piece in The People’s Constitution [March 10] comparing U.S. implementation of the US Constitution to Russia and the Ukraine invasion. However, I take issue with his statement that “Americans have been free to express even very strong anti-war views (or anti-government views on any other topic).”

It seems like this was (is) not the case regarding speech on how best to fight Covid-19. Anyone who didn’t toe the party line regarding vaccines, masks, distancing, etc., was condemned, lost their jobs, shamed, removed from social media, suspended from school, etc.

How much better might we have fared if we were able to openly debate pros and cons of various policy actions instead of causing so much harm to our children by closing schools and harm to our fellow citizens by closing their places of work, worship, and recreation?

Nor is it the case for many hot button topics. I think all of us need to consider whether we allow people to have their say and try to listen and understand their point of view instead of immediately declaring them pariahs and shunning them.

Julia Graves, Leesburg