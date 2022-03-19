NAPE Awards $85K to Coalition to Salute America’s Heroes

The Coalition to Salute America’s Heroes was awarded an $85,000 grant at the 2022 North American Prospect Expo Summit to help fund its recently launched “America’s Little Helpers” program.

“What an honor to be among the recipients of the NAPExpo annual charity awards program,” said David Walker, president & CEO of the Leesburg-based coalition dedicated to rebuilding the lives of severely wounded veterans of the global War on Terror. “Our entire team is greatly appreciative of this distinction. We are a small charity, and this contribution means a great deal to us. We take great pride in operating efficiently, and that the lion’s share of contributions we receive goes directly to wounded veterans and their families. NAPExpo’s support will do much good.”

America’s Little Helpers was one of three nonprofits selected for grants. The program provides the children of wounded and disabled veterans with resources, support and outlets to help them cope and thrive while living with the effects of their parent’s mental and physical war wounds through in-person and online support.

Since its establishment in 2004, the Coalition to Salute America’s Heroes has provided support to thousands of America’s combat-wounded veterans. The organization is distinguished from other veteran-focused groups by its direct financial assistance to America’s wounded veterans. Its Emergency Financial Aid program has stopped foreclosure proceedings on veterans’ homes and kept their vehicles from being repossessed. Its Heroes Thanking Heroes program provides transitional, part-time, flexible employment to nearly 50 combat-wounded veterans or their primary caregivers, enabling them to make phone calls from their homes, usually to personally thank donors for their contributions to the coalition.

For more information on the Coalition, go to saluteheroes.org.

Combat-wounded/disabled OIF/OEF/OND veterans are invited to join the Coalition and expand their camaraderie network by enrolling in the Veteran Circle program at saluteheroes-vetcircle.org.