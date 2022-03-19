Suspect Arrested in Sterling Stabbing

A Loudoun County man has been arrested and charged with aggravated malicious wounding following a stabbing Friday afternoon in Sterling.

Deputies responded to the 700 block of West Church Road shortly before 3 p.m. March 18 where the adult male victim was located outside of a convenience store. The suspect was identified as 46-year-old Wilber A. Zelaya Herrara. He was taken into custody outside of a nearby residence without incident.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries described as life-threatening injuries. He was listed in stable condition.

Zelaya Herrara remains held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.