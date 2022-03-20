Humane Society Seeks Short-Term Feline Foster Families

The Humane Society of Loudoun County needs short-term foster guardians to host older kittens and cats when they arrive from partner shelters.

The foster families are asked to open their homes for approximately two weeks while cats go through the process of updating their vaccinations and testing. Veterinarian costs are covered by HSLC. Fosters provide travel to the vets, food, litter, and socializing.

Once the foster cats are fully vaccinated and determined to be healthy, they will be placed at the Catty Corner Café, at 116 E. Market St. in Leesburg opening April 1. The café will feature coffee and sweets on the first floor while the second-floor lounge area will serve as a temporary home to cats who are being offered for adoption. Guests will be encouraged to visit the lounge, spend time with the cats. The program is a collaboration between Catty Corner Café owner Heather Donahue and Humane Society.

Learn more at humaneloudoun.org or email the HSLC Foster Coordinator at foster@humaneloudoun.org.