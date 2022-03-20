Letter: Jim Vogt, Purcellville

Editor: I begin with a clarification I should not have to state—I am neither a Democrat nor a Republican. I do not endorse the current president nor the immediate past president. However, I have and will continue to vote in each election. Of recent, it seems that vote is always cast to the candidate that is the lesser of two evils. Something must change that.

There is a major shift going on in our political landscape. Over the past several years, I have witnessed members of each political party lobbing ever-increasing insults and accusations at one another. While this has always been a part of American politics, our current political landscape is not status quo. The average American, who typically does not engage everyday politics has suddenly become a political activist. The premise of these insults and accusations has a direct correlation to the “perceived” views of the other side. Don’t be fooled. The “perceived” views are created and flamed by the very people you and I have elected to office. They are using us as puppets and chess pieces in a game to push their own personal agenda(s).

We have been convinced that to achieve victory, one’s chosen party must be in power. This is simply not true. When you have a properly functioning government with healthy negotiations, there will be victories on both sides of the aisle, regardless of party majority. It is the political extremists from each party (wolves in sheep’s clothing), and you know who I am referring to, that are creating the roadblocks to the true intent of the framers of our Constitution. When was the last time a beneficial, bi-partisan bill was passed? In the private business world, you and I would be fired for this type of inaction. So why should we tolerate this in the government world? This is on the politicians; not us. We must hold them accountable.

Let’s all stand up to say enough is enough, use our collective voices to be heard, and exercise our right to vote. I’m not going to suggest you vote D or R, but I will suggest we stop voting for the extremists in any political party; the individuals that lack civility, are incapable or unwilling to engage in fair negotiations, or the ones that push false conspiracy theories (yes this comes from both sides of the aisle). These are the corrupt politicians that are turning brother against brother, neighbor against neighbor, friend against friend and slowly destroy our democracy.

At the end of the day, aren’t we all Americans? Political views aside, we have like ideals and strive for similar things—love, health and happiness. It is time to end the strangle hold elected officials have on us Americans. Standing together, we are stronger.

Jim Vogt, Purcellville