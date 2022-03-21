￼Loudoun Could Seek Waste Reuse, Hydrogen Green Energy Proposals

Loudoun County could seek proposals for public-private partnerships around waste reuse and hydrogen green energy at the county landfill.

County supervisors on March 15 voted unanimously to direct county staff members to scope out a Request for Information on waste reuse partnerships and potential public-private partnerships, the first step to possibly partnering with a private company to generate energy at the county landfill in the future.

Supervisor Koran T. Saines (D-Sterling), who brought the proposal to the board, said it would be consistent with the county’s previous commitments to work toward green energy.

“Now, more than ever, we need to leave no stone unturned in looking for ways to reduce our reliance on fossil fuels and shift toward more renewable energy,” Saines said.

County staff members will report back to the county finance committee with estimates around scope of work, timeline, estimated and costs and recommendations in July. Saines’s office recommended hiring a consultant expert to help put together a public Request for Information if supervisors get to that stage.

The county has previously launched a commercial clean energy loan program and has launched a revamp of the county energy strategy, among other projects. Saines said Loudoun has the opportunity to get in on the ground floor with that technology and be among the first in Virginia and the world.