Leesburg Police Investigate Adams Drive Shooting

The Leesburg Police Department is investigating a Saturday night fight involving the discharge of a firearm that occurred Saturday night.

Just before 10:30 p.m. March 19, Leesburg Police dispatchers received multiple reports of a fight in progress involving gunshots being fired on Adams Drive. Several subjects were reported to be involved, including a black male in a white T-shirt who was firing a gun. As officers responded, callers advised that the participants fled on foot. Officers established a perimeter, but did not locate the suspect. Officers searched the area and found property damage from the shooting. No injuries have been reported.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone who can identify the pictured person of interest, or who has information about the incident and has not already spoken with law enforcement is asked to contact Detective M. Pacilla at 571-919-8275 or at mpacilla@leesburgva.gov. If you wish to remain anonymous please call the Leesburg Crime Line at 703-443-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent using TIPSUBMIT via text. Text 274637 (CRIMES) and begin your message with LPDTIP.