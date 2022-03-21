Letter:FW Lillis, Leesburg

Editor: This is in response to a constituent letter from Catoctin District Supervisor Caleb Kershner in which he criticizes the amount of the money spent on the schools. He says it is too much.

It would be helpful if Mr. Kershner were to list those areas where he thinks the money is excessive or ill spent. To do less is to object simply to a number and might appear to be just another whack at schools which is a popular sport these days. It is clear from the letter that schools are his favored target.

Another of Mr. Kershner’s objections is to the amount of new money requested for schools. From what I read, the county is growing and building new schools is one consequence. These must be adequately staffed, heated, etc., which make the request reasonable.

Mr. Kershner further states the money should help the School Board get “its house back in order.” That is an amorphous judgment without specific charges or a fair trial. The School Board, I’m certain, would welcome enlightenment on that point, as would Mr. Kersher’s constituents.

FW Lillis, Leesburg