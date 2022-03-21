Nancy Grace Rountree, 1962-2022

Nancy Grace (Greene) Rountree slipped from the tight embrace of her husband and daughter into the Lord’s loving arms on Sunday, March 13, 2022. She had a short battle with cancer, but mercifully did not suffer too long or greatly.

A Leesburg resident, she enjoyed living in Northern Virginia for thirty years in Reston, Fairfax, Ashburn, Broadlands and finally at Lansdowne Woods. Nancy was born June 5, 1962 in New York, NY but spent her childhood in China, Maine. She graduated from John Carroll University in Cleveland intending to be a teacher. She then embarked on a career in training and training development that took her all over the country.

Nancy’s skills in specialized training over computer networks and then via internet webinar development led to decades of federal contractor positions in the defense and intelligence community. She considered her work as service to her country, receiving numerous citations and awards in recognition of her dedication to excellence. Her motto in training focused on the employee getting the information and skills they could use: “Teach me what I need to do my job!”

Her love of training grew from her love of people. Nancy had a big heart and time for everyone, trying to join every group imaginable. She enjoyed travel, photography, painting, playing in a band, knitting, collecting teapots, online genealogy, and going on new adventures. She tried sky-diving and even worked a few seasons in the ground crew at the Flying Air Circus in Bealeton, Virginia.

Nancy faced severe health challenges, struggling with diabetes and kidney disease for decades, on dialysis several years and receiving a transplant at Johns Hopkins. She fought breast and skin cancer, successfully until this final bout with advanced melanoma. She faced every setback with grit and determination. She never quit loving life, truly a soul who enjoyed sunrises and sunsets, and every moment in between.

Nancy is survived by her husband Larry Rountree, daughters Lillian Rountree of Fairfax, Margaret Edwards (Jon) of Point of Rocks, MD, son Morgan Rountree (Heather) of Myrtle Beach, SC, brother Timothy Greene of China, ME, and sister Jill Bernier of Brunswick, ME. She cherished her grandchildren, her nephew and nieces. Her parents Frederick Greene and Dorothy Cook of China, ME, predeceased her, along with her first husband, David Kaplan of Fairfax, VA.

A public Viewing on Friday, March 25, 6-8 PM and a public Service celebrating Nancy’s life Saturday, March 26 at 10:30 AM will be held at Loudoun Funeral Chapel in Leesburg, VA. A private family interment will follow at Union Cemetery in Leesburg.

The family requests that instead of flowers and gifts, please give generously to your favorite charity. Nancy supported too many causes to just pick one.