Rt. 690 Safety Study Input Comments Sought

The county government is holding an online public comment period to gain input from the public on the Hillsboro Road Traffic and Safety Improvement Study.

The county study examines current and future traffic conditions along Rt. 690 between Hillsboro and the planned Rt. 7 interchange in Purcellville, and offers recommendations for operational or safety improvements that may be needed.

More information, a recorded presentation and a comment form are online at the project page, loudoun.gov/route690study.

The comment period is open through March 23 to allow members of the public to watch a presentation and provide input about the study.