Rt. 690 Safety Study Input Comments Sought
The county government is holding an online public comment period to gain input from the public on the Hillsboro Road Traffic and Safety Improvement Study.
The county study examines current and future traffic conditions along Rt. 690 between Hillsboro and the planned Rt. 7 interchange in Purcellville, and offers recommendations for operational or safety improvements that may be needed.
More information, a recorded presentation and a comment form are online at the project page, loudoun.gov/route690study.
The comment period is open through March 23 to allow members of the public to watch a presentation and provide input about the study.
One thought on “Rt. 690 Safety Study Input Comments Sought”
This is an encouraging move. The carnage on Loudoun’s roadways is devasating. Nearly every week, we read in Loudoun Now about another senseless tragedy. Pedestrians & cyclists literally risk their lives when they go outdoors for an excursion. County government: Please take steps to ensure fewer cars are on the roadways. And that they operate more safely to everyone’s benefit. Welcome to Spring Loudoun!