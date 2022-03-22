￼Pio Elected New GOP Committee Chairman, Eyes New Direction for Party

The Loudoun County Republican Committee on Saturday elected Scott Pio its new chairman. He plans to take the party in a new direction that emphasizes conservative family values and election security.

“It’s going to be a very big strategy change. I personally ran for this office to have a strategy change. … Too long have we sat down and not done enough to change our voters’ mind about things,” Pio said.

Pio takes over the helm from former Chairwoman Sharon Sadler. The committee reported that 704 members cast votes in the election for a new chair.

Pio, a Sterling native, ran against incumbent David Reid for 32nd House District seat in 2021. Reid was re-elected, with Pio receiving 39.8% of the vote. That race was emblematic of Loudoun Democrats surviving the red wave that swept Virginia in 2021. Gov. Glenn Youngkin won 50.6% of the statewide vote, but only 44.2% of the vote in the county.

“The seven-year plan is to flip Loudoun from blue to red. We’re going to change the 10 or 15 percent losses we’ve been suffering and were going to convert them into the losses that we’ve had into two percent three percent wins,” Pio said.

Much of Pio’s vision for the party is rooted in education, which was a flashpoint issue for Republicans during the gubernatorial and statehouse races, as Youngkin frequently pointed to the Loudoun County School Board’s handling of cultural issues and a sexual assault scandal.

“The attack on parents and the attack on kids from the school system and the state has not done well for anybody. I’m a parent of the school system. I’m not going to take this sitting down, I’m going to start standing up and taking the county back,” Pio said.

Parents and activists, concerned over pandemic-related school closures, progressive social policies, and the administration’s supposed culpability in the sexual assault of a student, flooded the division with Freedom of Information Act requests and mobilized a School Board member removal effort.

Pio is a father of two, and said he sees family values as a powerful motivator for voters.

“We’re going to start sharing conservative ideas about the Constitution. We’re going to start sharing conservative ideas about the family. We’re going to start sharing conservative ideas that we really care about what happens to the kids in the community,” he said. “We’re going to start doing this on one of the largest scales you have ever seen the republican party undertake.”

Pio’s focus will be on re-energizing the GOP voting base.

“To be fairly candid with you, I’m not as well-versed on the county issues as I could be. I’m not a Board of Supervisor. I don’t attend School Board meetings as much as I should or could,” he said. “I can’t speak about what the board of supervisors are doing versus affordable housing, versus even the innerworkings and the details of the schools. We’re going to start checking our voters in because they have been checked out for far too long because we have not done enough work as the Republican Party,” Pio said.

Though Pio sees opportunity to turn out more conversative voters, he praised officials who he sees as GOP standard-bearers in the county.

“Geary Higgins is the strong persona of the GOP. I would say that Sheriff Chapman is a strong representative of the GOP. There are many conservatives who are living the conservative lifestyle and a patriotic lifestyle. I do believe that there are many, many, many conservatives in the county and we are not doing enough to go after them. Or doing enough to go after out soft R’s or our soft D’s,” he said.

Of one of the most divisive topics challenging the Republican party, the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol, Pio said he does not have an opinion. But, the controversy that sparked the incident that left four people dead, is a very real issue to Pio.

“I don’t know if I have an opinion on January 6. I don’t know all the details of it so I can’t make assumptions. What I can tell you is that conservatives are very worried and concerned and want to have clean and fair elections. We are doing work to guarantee that Virginia and Loudoun County has clean and fair elections,” he said.

Pio frequently spars with his local liberal foes on Twitter, a tendency that Democrats have tried to use to their advantage for fundraising. After he was elected chairman, the Loudoun County Democrats sent out an email to supporters pointing to a tweet from Pio suggesting that removing vessels from the oceans might lower sea levels. Pio indicated that those jabs are a part of the political game.

“Good for them. I don’t mind,” Pio said of the fundraising strategy.

Some of his more eyebrow-raising tweets have included exchanges with County Chair Phyllis Randall, suggesting that there should be a men’s history month and that mid-20th century, outdated school curricula on slavery are acceptable history lessons.

He said that the Twitterverse is a contortion of the populace, where radical views pit users against each other.

“Too often the politicians who are tweeting about me, the local ones and also in the senate, they have not been listening to the other half. They know that they have enough voters in Loudoun County that they don’t have to listen to the other half. We’re going to change that by changing voting demographics in Loudoun,” he said.