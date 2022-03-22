Leesburg Adopts $153M Budget, 17.74-cent Tax Rate

The Leesburg Town Council adopted its Fiscal Year 2023 budget Tuesday night, and it includes considerable use of its unassigned fund balance to pay for priorities identified by the council in a strategic planning session last spring.

Town residents should expect to pay more in taxes next year, driven by a considerable rise in residential assessments.

On average, at 17.74 cents per $100 of assessed value, monthly increases jump to $10.08 for single-family homes; $5.17 for townhomes; and $1.69 for condominiums.

Council members on March 22 approved that tax rate by a 6-1 vote, with council member Suzanne Fox voting against, pointing to the higher tax bills. She said that caps off two years of hardship and comes amid historic inflation rates.

“We are asking families to tighten their belts just a little bit more, and instead we’re looking at spending a little bit more, and I’m having a hard time with that one,” she said.

Mayor Kelly Burk said for the first time, she did not receive a single phone call or email from Leesburg residents about the budget.

“I think that the public is aware that we’re going through this budget process and feels that it is a budget that meets the expectation for the services. Leesburg is a very desirable place to come to live and work, and part of that is because of the services that we provide,” Burk said. “And I think the Leesburg public realizes that there is a cost associated with those services, and they’re willing to move forward on them.”

The $153 million budget includes five new positions in the General Fund—two in IT; one to oversee the rewrite of the Zoning Ordinance and adoption of capital intensity factors for the town; a small business development coordinator; and a full-time position added by the council during Monday’s work session that will oversee energy savings in the town and assist the emergency management coordinator.

The adopted budget also includes considerable use of the town’s unassigned fund balance to fund several council priorities, all one-time expenses, in both the General Fund and Capital Improvements Program, to the tune of $4.2 million. This is attributed in large part to a growth in revenues and an influx in federal funding that has allowed Leesburg reserves to eclipse the town policy of maintaining an amount equivalent to 20% of General Fund expenditures.

Some of those unassigned fund balance spending items include a new economic development strategic plan; the rewrite of the Zoning Ordinance; IT upgrades; several requests from town boards and commissions, including $15,000 to develop a Potter’s Field memorial at Ida Lee Park; and $150,000 for smart technology in the Town Hall parking garage.

Other General Fund enhancements not funded out of the unassigned fund balance include an additional $500,000 for the town’s annual snow removal budget; $75,000 to lease space for the small business development coordinator and potentially the Loudoun Small Business Development Center with the Mason Enterprise Center’s impending closure; and $80,000 to mothball the recently-acquired Wirt Street property that could one day be converted into town government offices.

Both the Town Council and town staff will see cost-of-living adjustments of 2%, the first time since 2014 for staff and the first time ever for the council, which added itself into the equation following majority support at Monday’s work session. Town staff members are also eligible for pay-for-performance raises of up to 4%. The council considered proposals to increase its own annual salaries by up to 10% but could not find majority support to make that change. Currently the mayor draws an annual salary of $16,200 and council members $15,600, respectively.

Elsewhere in the budget, the Utilities Fund’s $52.8 million Fiscal Year 2023 budget includes funding for three new positions and $21 million in capital projects. A 4.5% rate increase for water and sewer users is planned for the year as part of the fourth year of the five-year plan adopted by the council.

The six-year Capital Improvements Program lists 81 projects, including 14 new projects. Fiscal Year 2023 includes $52 million in funding for 46 projects.

The adopted budget is expected to be available at leesburgva.gov/budget in the coming days.

Deputy Editor Renss Greene contributed to this report.