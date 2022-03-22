Leesburg Council Considers Pay Increase, Benefits During Final Budget Mark-Up

The Leesburg Town Council heads into Tuesday night’s anticipated Fiscal Year 2023 budget adoption with a slightly higher real estate tax rate, following changes made to the budget at its final mark-up session Monday.

During its bimonthly Monday night work session, council members proposed one last round of changes to Town Manager Kaj Dentler’s proposed spending plan that brings the real estate tax rate to 17.74 cents. The budget process began in early February with a proposed 17.6-cent real estate tax rate, less than the current fiscal year’s tax rate of 18.4 cents per $100 of assessed value. Following a mark-up session two weeks ago, the tax rate had risen to 17.66 cents, but Management and Budget Officer Cole Fazenbaker said the council could tap into its Unassigned Fund Balance to pay for some of the proposed expenditures to make the tax rate go back down to the originally proposed 17.6-cent rate. To go from 17.74 cents back to a 17.6-cent rate, Fazenbaker said $142,400 would have to be trimmed from the General Fund budget Tuesday night.

At 17.6 cents, most residential real estate tax bills would see an increase due to rapidly rising assessments. Single-family homes would see an average monthly increase of $9.33; townhouse owners would see a $4.67 monthly impact; and condominium owners would see an average increase of $1.42 per month. At 17.74 cents, monthly increases jump to $10.08 for single-family homes; $5.17 for townhomes; and $1.69 for condominiums.

Vice Mayor Marty Martinez started things off Monday night by proposing the council consider adjusting its own compensation. He initially proposed a 10% increase for the mayor and Town Council members, which would’ve added about $12,000 to the General Fund budget and marked the first time since 2013 the council had increased its own salary.

“If anybody wants to accuse me of doing it for myself this is my last year on council,” Martinez reminded his colleagues ahead of the straw vote. Martinez has announced a bid for the 29th House District and has said he will not run for re-election for his council seat, with his current term expiring at year’s end.

The straw vote fell a vote short of passing, with only Mayor Kelly Burk and Councilman Neil Steinberg joining Martinez in supporting that enhancement.

Councilman Ara Bagdasarian proposed a 10% council stipend increase that would take effect Jan. 1, after November’s election. That proposal also failed.

Another proposal by Martinez to move council members’ eligible health insurance plans to the same level as full-time employees also failed, with only Martinez, Bagdasarian and Councilwoman Kari Nacy in support.

Instead, a move to allow council members to receive equal cost-of-living adjustments given to town staff found majority support. As currently proposed, Fiscal Year 2023 would see the return of a 2% COLA for town government employees, the first time since Fiscal Year 2014 that line item has been in the budget. Council members would only receive the cost-of-living adjustment if that benefit were extended to all town government employees in a fiscal year.

Another General Fund addition supported by a council majority Monday night was to add a new full-time employee. The Environmental Advisory Commission had endorsed the creation of a part-time energy manager position in the town government, to oversee and help implement energy savings in town buildings. With need for additional help for the town’s emergency management coordinator, Dentler suggested creating one full-time position that could split time between both roles.

Councilman Zach Cummings received support for going forward with the option to mothball the recently acquired Wirt Street building that down the road could be a candidate for expanding town government offices. That was the lowest cost option of the three presented to the council, estimated at $75,000 to $80,000 to preserve the building in its current condition, as opposed to the higher cost options of demolishing or renovating the structure.

Finally, Nacy found support for setting aside $40,000 to for streetlights and street signs in town neighborhoods that need replacement. Nacy had previously endorsed a neighborhood grant program whereby communities could apply for assistance for the upgrades, but did not find support from a majority of the council. Instead, the $40,000 will become a recurring annual cost that is part of the Public Works & Capital Projects Department’s budget and will be dedicated to replacing streetlights and signs. Department director Renee LaFollette said the town staff has done a survey of the street signs in town listed by condition and age and will start replacing those in the worst condition “and work our way around town.”

A public hearing on the real estate tax rate will precede tonight’s budget adoption. Tuesday’s meeting begins at 7 p.m.

For more on the budget, go to leesburgva.gov/budget.

krodriguez@loudounnow.com