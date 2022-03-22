LMG Opens Medical Spa at Stone Springs

The Loudoun Medical Group has opened its Stone Springs MedSpa by LMG, offering a comprehensive array of non-invasive, FDA-approved rejuvenation services and medical-grade skincare products.

Residents are invited to visit the newly renovated space at 24430 Stone Springs Boulevard, Suite 100A on the Stone Springs Hospital campus.

“We have designed a beautiful space for those who seek to look and feel their very best,” said CEO Mary Beth Tamasy.

The medspa combines the medical expertise of the Loudoun Medical Group with advanced aesthetic technology and luxurious treatments for a fresh take on skin and body care services.

Stone Springs MedSpa by LMG was designed with the client’s comfort in mind and includes touches of luxury throughout. Specialized treatments include safe and effective light and laser treatments, hair reduction services, injectables and dermal fillers, as well as the latest award-winning technology intended for full face and body contouring. Esthetician services include eyelash lifting and tinting, facials, chemical peels, dermaplaning treatments, skincare consultations, and product recommendations to support clients’ goals.

“Loudoun Medical Group is known for its clinical excellence, utilization of advanced technologies, and innovation,” said Director of Aesthetic Services. “At Stone Springs MedSpa by LMG, we strive to understand each clients’ unique goals and develop customized treatment plans to ensure unparalleled results.”

To learn more at stonespringsmedspa.com or call 703-858-3070.