Loudoun Supervisors Settle on 89-Cent Tax Rate for $3.5B Budget￼

Loudoun supervisors have finished their work on the $3.5 billion Fiscal Year 2023 budget, setting the county up for a new real estate tax rate of $0.89 per $100 of assessed value, a dramatic cut that nonetheless will lead to a higher bill for the average homeowner, and the first cut to the personal property tax rate in three decades.

For the homeowner with the average $636,200 residential property, the new tax rate, a nine-cent cut from the current rate, will result in a tax bill about $200 higher this year.

In 2023, the personal property tax rate, which taxes things ranging from cars, to office equipment, to the racks of servers inside data centers, will drop five cents to $4.15 per $100 of value. Supervisors began looking at trimming back that tax after warnings from county budget officers that the county was becoming too reliant on that tax—specifically the revenues from data centers—and that it could make for unpredictable revenues.

During budget deliberations county supervisors trimmed a half-cent off the real estate tax from County Administrator Tim Hemstreet’s budget proposal. Much of that came by trimming back some supervisor-led initiatives rather than county department staffing requests. Actions included slowing the program to roll out body-worn cameras for Sheriff’s Office deputies by canceling a staffing addition to the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office, trimming the dedicated revenue source for affordable housing, cutting staff support for collective bargaining with county employee unions. Supervisors also cut funding for a central location for the Department of Economic Development’s small business and minority-owned business programs; those will now move around facilities in the county such as libraries. The county also is delaying local administration of the Health Department for a year.

However, with money left over to spend on Monday night before reaching the threshold to push the rate up again, supervisors also added some programs that weren’t proposed for funding or which they had earlier cut, including for traffic deputies stationed as Sheriff’s Office stations around the county, staffing to support the county’s transit system, commonwealth’s attorneys to support the General District Court, a compliance auditor for the Commissioner of the Revenue’s Office, a staffer to help handle scheduling leagues and other users of county athletic facilities, and funding to keep a western Loudoun service center open at the former animal shelter near Waterford when renovations are complete later this year.

Monday’s final night of budget deliberations also returned to longstanding tensions among supervisors, the School Board and Commonwealth’s Attorney Buta Biberaj.

Supervisors unanimously expressed frustration that once again, no school division representatives attended the budget work session despite an invitation.

“The absence of an LCPS representative is unacceptable,” said Supervisor Sylvia R. Glass (D-Broad Run), herself a teacher. “We need you here to answer questions. I know that you have people on here that want to support LCPS, and you know, we need someone here to—I’m looking at empty chairs. I don’t even know who to speak to.”

The school division’s $1.08 billion request for funding was $75 million increase over last year’s county funding request even as school enrollment still has not returned to pre-pandemic levels. It also was a late-breaking surprise to county budget officers who said they had previously heard a lower estimate of the school district’s budget. Hemstreet rearranged his budget proposal to try to accommodate that higher request; his proposal sent $53.7 million more to the school system than last year, but was still $21.5 million short of the request. Several county government priorities were axed to free up more money for the schools.

School Board members will now have to reconcile their budget request with available funding. That will also depend on state funding; the General Assembly has not yet passed a budget.

The continued absence of school leaders from county budget meetings did prompt supervisors to revisit how they share revenues with the school system for next year. Following an 8-1 vote, with Supervisor Sylvia R. Glass (D-Broad Run) opposed, the board’s finance committee will reevaluate what portion of county tax revenues should go to the school division. Traditionally, county leaders have benchmarked two-thirds of new tax revenues for allocation to the school division as a starting point for budget talks.

But the taut relationship between the boards resulted in no reduction to Hemtreet’s recommended school funding, despite a push from supervisors Caleb E. Kershner (R-Catoctin) and Tony R. Buffington (R-Blue Ridge) to cut just over $12 million from the budget Monday. Buffington argued that would have funded teacher raises and no more.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Buta Biberaj also again faced criticism from the dais. Biberaj has argued throughout her term that her office is understaffed, and continued that push for more positions this year, but won limited additional staffing. Supervisors approved four new positions for her office this year, for a sexual assault response team.

County Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) said “there is no way we can just ignore what happened this year, with the case where a person lost their life.”

Last year, Regina Redman-Lollobrigido was allegedly killed by her husband with a hammer, after he was released on bond pending another trial for allegedly abducting, strangling and assaulting her. Biberaj’s office has been criticized for recommending more people for pre-trial release—including for violent crimes—and for falling participation in diversion programs like drug court and the mental health docket.

“I continue to be alarmed that Community Corrections has to continue to come to us for more funding for more positions because the commonwealth’s attorney allows these people, violent criminals, dangerous criminals, to be released from jail simply with a GPS monitor,” said Supervisor Kristen C. Umstattd (D-Leesburg).

Supervisor Matthew F. Letourneau (R-Dulles) pointed out the Board of Supervisors has now heard that concern from multiple directors of Community Corrections, and said there was “clear communication” from that department and the Sheriff’s Office with concerns in that case.

“The consequences of being wrong in that instance are fatal, and we’ve now seen that,” he said.

And Randall pointedly moved to direct the equivalent amount of funding for an assistant commonwealth’s attorney instead to the Loudoun Abused Women’s Shelter, a nonprofit that does not fall under county government but receives direct funding support from the county. That position would be a liaison with the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office. Supervisors approved that funding unanimously.

Supervisors will hold their final vote on the county budget, formalizing all the edits made during budget work sessions, April 5.