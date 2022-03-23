￼State Superintendent Reviewing Allegations Against Ziegler

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow said her office is reviewing charges of misconduct against Superintendent Scott Ziegler in a letter dated March 15.

Balow, responding to a letter from the group Fight for Schools asking for Ziegler’s removal, said that her office was waiting for insights from the Office of the Attorney General. In the original letter, Fight for Schools Executive Director Ian Prior pointed to a state provision that allows state officials to remove a superintendent for “sufficient cause.”

The group alleges that Ziegler and administrators are culpable for allowing a teen who raped a schoolmate to transfer to another school in the division, where he assaulted a second student. The division has maintained that Title IX protocols were followed.

At the time of the incidents, Ziegler was listed as the Title IX coordinator for the division. In November, after the second incident, then-Chief of Staff Mark Smith was named coordinator. But, after an investigation conducted by lawfirm Blankingship & Keith, P.C. Smith left the school division.

Attorney General Jason Miyares’ office has followed through with a campaign promise to investigate the division’s handling of the assaults. Miyares’ selected former Commonwealth’s Attorney Theo Stamos to conduct the investigation.

“Thank you for the efforts to advocate on behalf of the parents and children both in Loudoun and throughout the Commonwealth. Please feel free to reach out to me if my office can be of any assistance while we await the OAG’s insights,” Balow wrote.