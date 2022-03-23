CyberSlam Conference to Engage Loudoun Students in Cybersecurity

Loudoun County Public Schools will host its first-ever CyberSlam conference to inform, engage and connect high school students with the field of cybersecurity.

The speakers the April 2 event include former FBI Acting and Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, CEO of Secure Anchor Eric Cole, Google Senior Network Secuirty Engineer Chris Morrow, Director of the Virginia Cyber Range David Raymond, and five LCPS graduates working in cybersecurity.

The division reports that more than 200 high school students have registered for the event, which will take place at Briar Woods High School starting at 9:30 a.m. April 2.