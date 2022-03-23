Players Make a Pitch for Pickleball in Purcellville

A delegation of pickleball enthusiasts packed the Purcellville Town Council chamber Tuesday night to enlist support for building a stand-alone center for the sport in town.

The group was led by Phil Baldwin, the formal U.S. Pickleball ambassador for western Loudoun.

Baldwin stressed that the sport—a blend of tennis and badminton created in 1965—is growing in popularity among all ages, and, perhaps, is on its way to becoming an Olympic sport. Initially, retirees and seniors gravitated to the low-impact, highly competitive game. In Purcellville, one of the most dedicated players just celebrated his 91st birthday. But that demographic is changing, he said.

While games are regularly played at the Carver Center and outdoors at Franklin Park, Baldwin said the demand exists for a dedicated indoor court complex. He suggested the town-owned Pullen property adjacent to the Fireman’s Field complex could be a good location. The Town Council last year sought to sell the property, which includes a dilapidated house, but did not receive suitable bids.

In addition to providing $100,000 to $200,000 in annual operational revenues, Baldwin predicted the center would draw more people to town and spending money with town businesses.

The Town Council offered its unanimous support for the concept, with members acknowledging there are many details to be worked out—including consideration of location options and funding strategies.

Councilman Tip Stinnette suggested the pickleball advocates next meet with the town’s Parks and Recreation Advisory Board to continue to scope out the project. Pickleball Growing at Community Centers, Schools