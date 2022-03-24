￼Families Win in Court Over ADA Complaint, Some Schools May Require Masks

A federal judge has issued a preliminary injunction against Executive Order 2 and Senate Bill 739 to 12 families with special needs students, permitting schools to require masking in some circumstances.

Western District Judge Norman K. Moon ruled that the state laws pose a threat to students’ rights under the Americans with Disabilities Act. It is not a class action lawsuit, so the ruling only applies to the plaintiffs’ children. In Loudoun, the students involved attend Trailside Middle and Loudoun County High.

“A lot of the families were crying when they found out,” Eve Hill, an attorney for the families, said. “Many of them have either had to keep their kids home, or send them to school risking their lives.”

The mask mandate was ended in February when Circuit Court Judge James E. Fisher granted three Loudoun families an emergency injunction against the mandate. Those families were joined in the suit by Gov. Glenn Youngkin, Attorney General Jason Miyares, and state Superintendent Jillian Balow.