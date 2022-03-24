Governor’s Cup Returns to Loudoun: Cana’s Natoli Takes Top Wine Award

For the third time in five years, a Loudoun County winery has earned the top prize in the Governor’s Cup competition.

During the annual celebration held in Richmond on Thursday evening, Gov. Glenn Youngkin presented the award to Melanie Natoli of Cana Vineyards & Winery of Middleburg for her 2019 Unité Reserve. The estate red blend of Merlot, Cabernet Franc and Petit Verdot was selected as the top entry among 615 wines submitted by more than 100 Virginia wineries.

Natoli is the first woman winemaker to win the cup. Cana Vineyards’ first plantings were in 2012 with Natoli joining as winemaker and vineyard manager in 2015.

Cana Vineyards’ 2019 Unité Reserve earned the highest average score from the panel of judges that evaluated the wines based on appearance, aroma, flavor, commercial suitability, and overall quality. All entries must be made from 100% Virginia-grown fruit to be eligible.

Three other Loudoun wines ranked among the top 12 in the competition—taking slots in the Governor’s Case. Also selected were Cana’s 2019 Le Mariage, 50 West Vineyards’ 2019 Ashby Gap, and Maggie Malick Wine Caves’ 2020 Albariño.

Previous cup winners in Loudoun were the Barns at Hamilton Station’s 2014 Cabernet Sauvignon in 2017 and 868 Estate Vineyards’ 2017 Vidal Blanc Passito in 2020.

The Virginia Wineries Association’s Governor’s Cup is held in partnership with the Virginia Wine Board and the Virginia Vineyards Association.

The full 2022 Governor’s Case is:

Cana Vineyards & Winery of Middleburg 2019 Unité Reserve

50 West Vineyards 2019 Ashby Gap

Barboursville Vineyards 2020 Vermentino Reserve

Maggie Malick Wine Caves 2020 Albariño

Michael Shaps Winery 2019 Chardonnay

Pollak Vineyards 2017 Meritage

Rockbridge Vineyard 2018 V d’Or

Shenandoah Vineyards 2019 Reserve Red

Stinson Vineyards 2017 Meritage

Trump Winery 2015 Brut Reserve

Wisdom Oak Winery 2019 NINETEEN

For more information about the Virginia Governor’s Cup® Competition and a complete list of winners, go to virginiawine.org/governors-cup.