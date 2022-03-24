Hamilton-area Bridge Closed After Inspection

The Virginia Department of Transportation today closed a bridge on Piggott Bottom Road following a safety inspection.

The bridge over Catoctin Creek was scheduled to be closed and replaced starting this summer. The bridge was built in 1932 and rehabilitated in 1992, with several repairs made since.

The new bridge will be slightly longer and higher to better withstand flooding, and includes precast concrete beams to reduce long-term maintenance.

Those needing to reach properties along Piggott Bottom Road will have access; however, traffic will not be able to go beyond the point of the bridge in either direction.

Through traffic will be detoured via Berlin Turnpike, Rt. 7, and Hamilton Station Road.

Learn more about VDOT's plans on its bridge replacement project page.