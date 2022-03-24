Leesburg Murder Case Sent to Grand Jury

The charges against a Fairfax County man who fatally stabbed Michael Fadely in his Leesburg-area home advanced toward trial following a preliminary hearing Thursday afternoon in Loudoun County District Court.

Melvin H. Wasike, 23, is charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, aggravated malicious wounding, and breaking and entering while armed with intent to commit murder.

The March 24 hearing featured testimony by Sheriff’s Office deputies who responded to the Newton Place home in the Barclay Woods neighborhood on Nov. 13 and Nov. 14 last year, and the detective investigating the case.

The case began when a deputy was called to the home on Nov. 13 after a man, later identified as Wasike, had come to the victim’s house claiming to be looking for someone at the residence. Security video from Fadely’s home showed Wasike coming to the home three times that afternoon, twice to the front door and another in an apparent search to find an unlocked door around the back.

The deputy was still in the area when Wasike returned again. Wasike was questioned by the deputy and ordered to not trespass on the property again.

Wasike returned at 4:32 a.m. the next day, kicking in the front door, running up the stairs and assaulting Fadely and his fiancée, Laura Munoz, in the hallway outside their bedroom. Fadely was stabbed multiple times with a large kitchen knife and died at the scene. Munoz, who jumped on Wasike to try to stop the attack, was stabbed in her side.

Video showed Wasike running out the front door less than three minutes later.

Deputies arrested Wasike later that morning, using his cell phone information to find him parked near Reservoir Road a few miles away.

Investigators said there was no prior link between Wasike and the residents, and no motive for the attack. Wasike’s attorney pointed to mental illness and a history of schizophrenia.

Wasike told investigators that he heard voices and believed that Farely and Munoz were the devil and a witch who had shape-shifted to human form. Wasike said he believed he was God and needed to kill the devil to save the planet.

District Court Judge Matthew P. Snow ruled that the evidence presented was sufficient to find probably cause that Wasike had committed the crimes. The case next will be reviewed by a Loudoun grand jury and then transfer to Circuit Court for adjudication. An April 12 hearing is set to schedule those proceedings.