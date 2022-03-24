Letter: Anthony V. Fasolo, Leesburg

Editor: Local gas stations are selling gas for close to five dollars a gallon, highest price in years.

And yet we have seen this spike in gas prices many times before. The last time was after we were attacked on Sept. 11, 2001.

But then we took actions to conserve what we had, specifically we:

carpooled;

took public transportation, e.g. Loudoun County Commuter bus;

reduced our speed on the highways;

worked from home at least one day a week; and

asked ourselves do we really need to drive to a certain location, or could we walk, or combine trips?

I have not seen or heard of these ideas recently. We then increased the EPA guidelines for vehicles so that they produced more miles to the gallon—but the previous administration did away with this government mandate—and people bought gas guzzlers. So here we are again.

Long range we need to find alternative sources of energy, but for now I guess we will “Dig Baby Dig.” Let’s at least do what we can now (see my five notes above).

Anthony V. Fasolo, Leesburg