Loudoun Household Hazardous Waste Collection Planned March 26￼

The first Loudoun County Household Hazardous Waste collection event for 2022 is scheduled for Saturday, March 26 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., at the Leesburg Park and Ride, 19730 Sycolin Road in Leesburg.

Loudoun residents may bring hazardous waste from their homes to the event, free of charge. Typical hazardous waste includes fluorescent light bulbs, dry-cell batteries, paint thinner and mineral spirits, sealants and solvents, bleach, pesticides and herbicides, pool chemicals, hobby chemicals and other substances.

Other hazardous waste such as motor oils, explosives, medical waste, and electronics will not be accepted.

The limit per household is 15 gallons of liquid waste in containers not larger than five gallons, and 40 pounds of solid waste in containers not larger than five gallons.

More information, including details on what will and will not be accepted, is at loudoun.gov/hhw.