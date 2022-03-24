Loudoun Supervisors Mark Women’s History Month￼

County supervisors marked Women’s History Month in March with a series of ceremonial resolutions March 15 celebrating the month, the Girl Scouts and Loudoun’s National Women’s Soccer team.

The four women on the board have also been wearing white on the dais to honor the month.

This year marks the 110th anniversary of Girl Scouts, which was founded in 1912 by Juliette Gordon Low with a small gathering. Today more than 2.5 million Girl Scouts around the country celebrate the tradition with nearly 60 million former Girl Scouts. The county boardroom was packed with Girl Scouts last week.

The same night, the board also recognized the Washington Spirit, the pro soccer team now based at Segra Field, for last year winning their first National Women’s Soccer League championship. They finished their 2021 season with a finishing the season with a 9-0-3 record, and individual team members also made a splash. Goalkeeper Aubrey Bledsoe was named the 2021 National Women’s Soccer League Goalkeeper of the Year for the second year in a row, and forward Trinity Rodman was named the National Women’s Soccer League Rookie of the Year after becoming the youngest player to be drafted into the league.

And a resolution marking the month also celebrates some of the influential women in Loudoun’s own history, including abolitionist and educator Margaret Mercer; Loretta Janeta Velazquez, who disguised herself as a soldier and took part in the Battle of First Manassas; the influential and wealthy Ida Lee Rust for whom Leesburg’s Ida Lee Park is named; Anna Hedrick, one of the first female lawyers in Virginia; outspoken leader in the local civil rights leader Marie Moton Medley-Howard; nationally known artist and first chairwoman of Loudoun’s Planning Commission Vinton Liddell Pickens; and educator Rosa Lee Carter. Today, there are public places in Loudoun named after many of those women, and their work in shaping Loudoun today—such as Loudoun’s longstanding strict sign ordinances, a legacy of Pickens who was known for cutting down roadside signs—can still be felt.

The resolution also notes the women who have previously served on the Board of Supervisors, including the first female chair of the board, Dale Polen Myers, who attended.

Supervisors also passed a resolution marking the change in law last year permitting County Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) to be formally recognized by her choice of gender or gender-neutral title. Previously her office was officially designated “county chairman.”