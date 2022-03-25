Jacquelyn Legard Brownell, 1953-2022

Jacquelyn Legard Brownell (68) lost her battle to a critical illness on March 22, 2022. Jackie was at home with her husband Mark when she passed.

She was born in Wheatland, Loudoun County, VA on August 11, 1953. Her parents were Robert W. Legard and Elizabeth (Williams) Legard.

Jackie graduated from Loudoun Valley High School in 1971. She graduated from Radford University in 1975. She began her teaching career the same year at Loudoun County High School as a special education teacher. She later obtained her MED from James Madison University as she continued serving within the Loudoun County Public Schools. Jackie retired from LCPS as principal of Ken Culbert E. S. in 2017.

Jackie was preceded in death by her parents Bob and Libby Legard.



She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Mark. Further survivors include: her son Mackie, daughter in law Julie, her grandchildren Meadowe, Maddux and Brynnley. Jackie has surviving siblings Patti, Robert and Lori and their children.

A celebration of life will be held on April 9th at 11 a.m. at New Jerusalem Lutheran Church in Lovettsville, VA. Interment and reception to follow at the same location.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory, may be made to the charity of your choice.