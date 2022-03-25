Amid Soaring Gas Prices, Loudoun Encourages Riding Transit Buses￼

As people head back to the office amid high gas prices, the county government is encouraging commuters to hop on a Loudoun County Transit bus to save some money, cut traffic and reduce air pollution.

Local bus tickets are $1, bus trips to Metro stations are $1 to $2, and commuter trips at stops as far as Washington, DC are $10 to $11, offering an alternative to gas prices, tolls and driving in traffic.

The buses are also equipped for Metro SmarTrip electronic fare collection.

Loudoun County Transit offers bus schedules and fares and more information at loudoun.gov/transit or loudoun.gov/riderinformation. In addition, Loudoun County Transit’s Transit app allows riders to see notifications, real-time vehicle locations and trip planning directly through a smart phone. In addition, a team of transit specialists is also available to help with trip planning.

Riders should note that the Transportation Security Administration has extended the face masking requirement on public transportation through April 18.

For people who prefer to carpool or vanpool, Commuter Connections offers a regional Ridematching system and the Guaranteed Ride Home program.