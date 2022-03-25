Hearing Planned for Rt. 7/Berlin Turnpike Interchange Upgrades

Loudoun County government and the Virginia Department of Transportation will hold an online design public hearing to gain input from the public on construction improvements for the Rt. 7 and Berlin Turnpike interchange in the Town of Purcellville.

The public hearing will be held Thursday, April 14, from 6 to 7 p.m.

This project includes lengthened and widened ramps, turn lanes and expanded turn and through lanes along Rt. 287 between Eastgate Drive and the westbound Rt. 7 entrance/exit ramps. It also includes expanded pedestrian access to the W&OD Trail and traffic signal modifications.

Login information and hearing materials, including the public advertisement for the hearing, are available for review at loudoun.gov/route7-287interchange.

For more information about the project, including a link to sign up for updates about the project and upcoming public hearing, go to loudoun.gov/route7-287interchange.