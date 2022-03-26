Letter: Russell Clark, Leesburg

Editor: I read the recent article on the election of Scott Pio as the Loudoun County Republican Committee chairman. I get that Pio wants to advance his party. But I was astounded by his stance on the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Pio stated that he “does not have an opinion.” He is quoted saying “I don’t know if I have an opinion on January 6. I don’t know of all the details of it so I can’t make assumptions. What I can tell you is that conservatives are very worried and concerned and want to have clean elections. We are doing work to guarantee that Virginia and Loudoun County has clean and fair elections.” This is absurd.

Pio refuses to take a stand on a blatant, illegal attack on our democracy. This shows weakness, surely to not offend loud voices in the GOP who support the Jan. 6 insurrection. This was an attempt to overthrow the American government, rationalized by nonsensical, unsupported claims that the election was rigged. None of this is legitimate.

The attempt to violently interfere with the constitutional authority of Congress to certify the election is wrong. Pio doesn’t get it. The Jan. 6 insurrection was illegal and violated the principles on which our nation stands, all for the benefit of the loser of the election who didn’t want to give up power, something he telegraphed long before the 2020 election.

Pio’s stance shows weakness. It shows a lack of courage and moral ambiguity. It is pandering to the extreme elements of his party.

We had a clean election in 2020. Our public officials do an excellent job running our elections, and our citizens respect the process. Because Pio’s candidate lost does not mean the election was not clean. Frankly, Pio offends all of Virginia.

Nowhere in the country was there widespread voter fraud, despite false allegations by the last president and his supporters. They had many opportunities to make their case before the courts. Every time they failed. Virtually every case of voter fraud reported in the media was committed by supporters in Pio’s party. But now, we now see Pio’s party taking steps around the country to make it harder for citizens to vote and be counted. This goes against everything our country stands for.

Pio should stand up and condemn the Jan. 6 insurrection. He should condemn the efforts of those who encouraged the events of that day, as well as the actions of the participants in the defilement of our Capitol. Pio should have the guts to take a stand and not equivocate on the principles of democracy. Stop pandering to those who would steal away our rights for the benefit of a power-hungry, narcissistic president who lost a clean, legitimate election.

If Pio can’t stand up against the Jan. 6 insurrection, then as long as he leads the Republican Party in Loudoun County, he and his party deserve zero support. Until then, for the sake of our nation, they must be rejected.

Russell Clark, Leesburg