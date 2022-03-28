Ashburn Rec Center Gets Budget Bump￼

The county board has moved $6.5 million from its capital projects contingency fund to cover the cost of a construction contract for the Ashburn Recreation and Community Center.

The county will award the $82.9 million contract to Costello Construction of Maryland. It will also be funded with $5 million in bonds and $5 million in cash proffers.

The new center at 43190 Van Metre Drive will include a 50-meter competition pool, a leisure pool, a spa, a full-size gymnasium, an eight-classroom community center, a multi-purpose room with teaching kitchen, a fitness center, changing rooms, and offices and spectator seating. Outside the building plans include a multi-use trail around the property, a large courtyard with seating, a splash play area and playground equipment. Construction is estimated to begin this spring.

More information is online at loudoun.gov/5261/Ashburn-Recreation-Community-Center.