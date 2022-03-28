Community Foundation Launches Black-led Nonprofit Grant Program

The Community Foundation for Loudoun and Northern Fauquier Counties on Tuesday announced a new grant opportunity for Black-led nonprofit organizations serving Loudoun County.

In fall of 2021, the Community Foundation established its Racial Equity Fund to support grantmaking for emerging and grassroots Black- and brown-led nonprofit organizations, equity initiatives, and advancement of equity leadership.

In its first grantmaking initiative, the fund will focus on providing mini-grants of $1,000 to $3,500 to Black-led nonprofit organizations serving Loudoun County. Organizations serving the Black community in Loudoun that can also demonstrate Black leadership among its executive leaders, Board of Directors, and/or staff will be prioritized for funding. Currently, the fund has $15,000 to distribute in the first round of grantmaking.

“Launching this grant program is one step towards confronting the inequities within philanthropy that have historically limited opportunities for Black-led and Black-serving organizations in Loudoun,” Community Foundation President and CEO Amy Owen said. “We’re grateful for the support of Kaiser Permanent and the leadership of our Board of Directors for making this program possible.”

Applications for grant funding are due by Friday, April 29. A pre-application workshop will be held online on Friday, April 8 at 11 a.m. The grant application and registration information for the pre-application workshop are online at communityfoundationlf.org/grant-seekers.

Donate to the Racial Equity Fund here.

The Black-led Nonprofit Grant Program is made possible by support from Kaiser Permanente of the Mid-Atlantic Region, the Siker Family Foundation, the Don and Amy Owen Charitable Fund, and the Community Foundation’s Endowment for the Community. More information about the Community Foundation for Loudoun and Northern Fauquier Counties is at communityfoundationlf.org.