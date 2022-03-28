Give Choose is Tomorrow￼

Loudoun’s annual day of online giving hosted by the Community Foundation for Loudoun and Northern Fauquier Counties, and the biggest day of the year for charitable giving, is tomorrow, Tuesday, March 29 at givechoose.org.

Early giving has been underway since March 15, and will be counted on the donations leaderboard tomorrow.

Last year, Give Choose raised a landmark $824,000 for local nonprofits. Since its inception in 2014, Give Choose has raised more than $2.6 million. The average gift made by a donor during Give Choose is $150, but donors can make gifts as small as $10.

More than 130 charities serving Loudoun and Northern Fauquier are registered on givechoose.org, where visitors can choose from among animal welfare, environment, health, human services, education, youth, and arts and culture nonprofits during Give Choose on March 29.

“Give Choose is our community’s largest day of giving,” stated Nicole Acosta, Vice President of Grants and Nonprofit Programs for the Community Foundation. “The magic of Give Choose day is the positive energy created by our community all coming together for common good. Our nonprofits also join forces to lift one another up for the benefit of Loudoun and Northern Fauquier. It’s truly remarkable what we all accomplish in that 24-hour period.”

Questions about Give Choose can be directed to Acosta at nicole@communityfoundationlf.org or 703-779-3505, x3.