Leesburg Sidewalk Dining Returns Friday

The Town of Leesburg will resume its sidewalk dining program this Friday, April 1.

South King Street, from Market to Loudoun streets, will temporarily close on Fridays and Saturdays at 3:30 p.m. to create an outdoor dining area open from 3- 10 p.m.

Designated on-street parking spaces will be available for delivery and pickup on East and West Market Street, adjacent to the King Street intersection.

There will be no outdoor dining on Friday, April 22 or Saturday, April 23 during the Leesburg Flower & Garden Festival. The sidewalk dining program will run through Nov. 5, weather permitting.

The weather in Leesburg Friday is forecast to be clear with a high of 59 degrees according to the National Weather Service.