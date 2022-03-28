Loudoun Board Increases Affordable Housing Loan￼

The county board has approved a request by Winn Development to increase a county loan from $4 million to $4.75 million as the company seeks to acquire Sommerset Senior Apartments.

Winn Development applied for Affordable and Special Needs Housing Funding from the state Department of Housing and Community Development but was not awarded funding. The company will be applying again but may not receive enough funding, representatives said.

If the company is successful in acquiring the development, it would provide 102 units of below-market rental housing for single adults, couples, and families by converting market rate apartments. The loan comes out of the $5 million in fund balance approved for the county’s new Rental Housing Acquisition and Preservation Loan program.