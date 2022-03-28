New Loudoun School System Chief of Staff Named

The school division will welcome former Lake Braddock Secondary School Principal Daniel Smith as its new chief of staff, effective April 18.

Lake Braddock is a seventh through 12th grade secondary school in Fairfax County, and the second largest public school in the state. Prior his role in Fairfax County Public Schools, Smith was a principal at Floyd E. Kellam High School in Virginia Beach Public Schools. He holds a master’s degree from Shenandoah University and a doctorate of education from UVA.

He takes over a role previously held by Mark Smith, who left the school division in January.

Mark Smith’s departure came after a report was released on the division’s handling of a sexual assault scandal. During his tenure as chief of staff, Mark Smith held the position of Title IX coordinator, although Superintendent Scott Ziegler held the title at the time of the assaults. Since the assaults, the division created a dedicated Title IX office. The new coordinator, Christopher Moy, began in March.