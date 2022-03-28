Saturday is Opening Day for Lovettsville Community Park

The Board of Supervisors and the county’s Departments of Parks, Recreation and Community Services and Transportation and Capital Infrastructure will celebrate the grand opening of the Lovettsville Community Park with a ribbon cutting Saturday, April 2, starting at 10 a.m.

The public is invited to attend the ceremony and enjoy the park’s amenities.

The park is located at 12565 Milltown Road, across the street from the Lovettsville Community Center, and is connected to the Lovettsville Elementary School.

The 90-acre park includes equestrian trails and an equestrian arena, walking trails, an “off-leash” dog park, community gardens, a pond, an amphitheater, rectangular athletic fields, diamond athletic fields, concession stand, restrooms, and parking lots.

For information about facility hours, programs and rentals, go to loudoun.gov/prcs or call 703-430-9480.