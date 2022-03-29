￼Morse Aims to Retool Parent Advisory Group 

School Board Chairman Jeff Morse (Dulles) is aiming to retool a parent-run advisory committee with his proposed Loudoun Education Alliance of Families.

LEAF will serve in the same capacity as the now-defunct Loudoun Education Association of Parents, or LEAP, which was comprised of delegates from schools across the division to advise the School Board.

LEAF is proposed to have 32 voting members serving one-year terms, including representatives from each high school cluster, the Academies of Loudoun, The North Star School, W.O. Robey High School, and School Board member nominees. It would meet monthly and would elect its own leadership. The terms would run from July 1 through June 30. According to the proposed charter, members must be parents, guardians or primary caregivers of LCPS students.

“This is an advisory committee similar to MSAC or SEAC. To enable the parents and guardians and families to have that voice where they could apply their concerns about policies, regulations or processes that the School Board is doing… It’s kind of a two-way communication between School Board members and the community,” Morse said during the March 22 School Board meeting, where the proposed group was discussed as an information item.

Morse said that the hope is to have the first nomination list for LEAF posted by April 26.

Andrew Hoyler (Broad Run) said he supported the proposal, but suggested that membership from clusters rotate every three years to ensure varied viewpoints.

“I worry that it’s going to be very heavy on high school parents,” Hoyler said.

Other board members expressed support for chartering the group, including Atoosa Reaser (Algonkian) and Vice Chairman Ian Serotkin (Blue Ridge). Serotkin said he was concerned that the group may become politicized if School Board representatives are to appoint members.

“We’ve had a black hole that we didn’t even know we had since LEAP imploded… something we’ve really been missing,” Serotkin said. “I have a lot of apprehension about School Board members nominating a parent to serve on an adversity committee. I think that works well for our advisory committees to keep them as apolitical as possible.”

The division dissolved its affiliation with LEAP in 2018 after it elected School Board critic Brian Davison as its president. Morse said that the organization “could no longer function together.”