Early Morning Fire Burns 3 Ashburn Homes

Loudoun County firefighters are on the scene of a fire that has destroyed two homes and damaged another this morning in the Belmont Greene neighborhood of Ashburn.

Two residents have been taken to a hospital for treatment. One woman was unaccounted for.

According to witnesses, the flames started on the upper level of a home Nashua Street home and then spread to second and a third home. The two homes that were destroyed were occupied by couples. A family of four, including two young children, are displaced from the third home.

One neighbor a few houses down woke up to the sound of the helicopter overhead. She said her neighbor took his garden hose to keep flames away from neighboring homes until emergency crews arrived.

“It’s such a tight-knit neighborhood. … it doesn’t even feel right saying ‘good morning’ to each other today,” she said.