Farmer Trading Cards Return for Spring

The county’s farmer trading cards return to Loudoun students this spring for their sixth year, now with a chance to hear and learn from the farmers directly.

Each year, through a partnership between Loudoun Economic Development and Loudoun County Public Schools’ Nutrition Services office, students receive trading cards featuring local farmers, which have become a favorite for some. This year, in addition to the physical cards, students may view video messages from each of the featured farmers, showing them an educational aspect of farming.

The cards will be distributed among elementary students at public, charter, private and home schools. It’s a chance to teach students about their food, and to make a personal connection to the farms where it comes from.

“We’re dealing with a childhood obesity epidemic in this country, and a proven strategy to combat that is through the introduction of nutritious foods at an early age,” School Nutrition Director Elizabeth B. Mills said. “We’re fortunate to live in a climate that supports such a broad array of produce, protein, and dairy, and LCPS Nutrition Services Program is committed to buying a portion of our produce from local businesses each year. Student consumption of produce appears to increase when they know where it was grown or if they’ve met the person who grew it. The personal connection seems to encourage eating healthy.”

“The farmer trading cards are a great reminder for families across the region that fresh products are back in season at Loudoun farms,” Loudoun Economic Development’s Executive Director Buddy Rizer said. “For the farmers, this is a great opportunity to market their products at the start of the growing season and be recognized by the community. For students, it’s an introduction to the profession of farming, featuring heroes they can look up to.”

This year’s starting set of nine cards is the most diverse to date, according to Loudoun Economic Development—demographically, in their locations, and in what they offer. They include Farmer Sharon, Sweet Piedmont Flowers; Farmer Elaine, Fields of Athenry; Farmer David, Second Spring Farm; Farmer Jens-Peter, Living Green Aquaponics & Microgreens; Farmer Yung Joon, Green Hills Garden & Nursery; Farmer Jim, Mountain View Farm; Farmer Vishali, Sprouting Roots Farm; Farmer Chris, Lutman Farm; and Farmer Eden and Lincoln, Rivenwool Animal Rescue.

Loudoun Agricultural Business Development Officer John Magistro said the department is proud of the range of rural businesses on that list.

“We have farms that opened during the COVID-19 pandemic and others that have called Loudoun home for generations. Many of these farms are on the cutting edge of innovation and have a bright future in the county,” he said.To learn more about the featured farmers, watch their videos and shop directly from the Loudoun Made Loudoun Grown Marketplace, go to LoudounFarms.org