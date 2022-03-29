Loudoun Honors Vietnam Vets on 50th Anniversary of War Ending

Local officials and veterans commemorated National Vietnam War Veterans Day on Tuesday, kicking off the 50th year honors of the day the last U.S. troops leaving Vietnam in 1973.

Supervisor Mike Turner (D-Ashburn) and Sheriff Mike Chapman joined local Vietnam War veterans and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1177 for a wreath-laying ceremony at the Vietnam War memorial at the county courthouse.

VFW 1177 Post Commander Ray Delpesche said about 17 veterans were in attendance. According to Delpesche, it was the first event of its kind held in Loudoun County, though similar ceremonies are held each year across the country.

“Most of our members are members who served in the Vietnam Era. We’re supporting them and helping to say ‘welcome home.’ It’s a momentous occasion to do so and show that we are thankful,” Delpesche said.

During its March 24 meeting, the Lovettsville Town Council adopted a proclamation designating March 29 as National Vietnam War Veterans Day.

“It is especially important that the extraordinary contributions of America’s Vietnam War veterans and the sacrifice of their families be remembered and recognized,” the proclamation reads.

Sheriff Mike Chapman, Supervisor Mike Turner and members of VFW Post 1177 participated in a wreath-laying ceremony to honor Vietnam War veterans Tuesday morning. twitter.com/LoudounSheriff