Annual Leesburg Cleanup Begins Friday

The 18th annual Keep Leesburg Beautiful community cleanup and beautification campaign will begin on April 1 and will run the entire month. An official cleanup event will take place on Saturday, April 2, at Raflo Park, beginning at 10 a.m.

Residents, neighborhood and community groups, and businesses are encouraged to participate by forming teams to collect litter along roadsides, stream beds, and other public common areas. Groups and individuals interested in participating should visit the town’s website at leesburgva.gov/KLB for details about how to volunteer and suggestions for litter collection locations. The town will provide safety vests, gloves and trash bags and will collect the filled bags and larger items like tires and appliances.

Another way in which residents can get involved is by doing storm sewer inlet inventories. Doing an inventory is as easy as taking a walk around your neighborhood. The Public Works and Capital Projects Department will provide maps and inventory forms.