Applications Open for Youth in Government Day

Loudoun County is offering high school students the chance to gain first-hand knowledge of their local government by taking part in Youth in Government Day, Tuesday, May 3.

Students in grades 9-12 are invited to apply for the event, which puts student to work alongside county supervisors and staff members, including taking part in a Board of Supervisors meeting.

Participants in the event will also participate in a problem-solving exercise involving real-world challenges faced by local governments.

The deadline to apply is April 22. More information, including an online application form to be filled out by students and their parents or guardians, is online at loudoun.gov/teens.