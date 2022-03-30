Dulles Airport Eyes All-Electric Bus Fleet

The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority has purchased five fully electric-powered buses from Proterra Operating Company Inc. for use in its fleet of parking shuttles at Dulles Airport. The purchase, funded by a grant from the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, is a step toward the MWAA’s goal operating a sustainable fleet of low- or zero-emission ground transportation vehicles.

The purchase includes ZX5+ buses, as well as three Proterra 150-kilowatt charging stations. The buses are scheduled for delivery and initial use in early 2023. They will replace five older diesel buses. The initiative is one of several to replace vehicles in the Airports Authority’s fleet with greener alternatives, including the transition of airport operations and police vehicles to hybrid models.