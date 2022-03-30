Give Choose Nonprofit Fundraising Campaign Tops $811K

Contributors to the 2022 Give Choose campaign donated more than $815,000 to 130 nonprofits serving Loudoun County. More than 3,000 gifts were made during this year’s campaign.

The annual one-day giving campaign, organized by the Community Foundation of Loudoun and Northern Fauquier Counties, targets organizations that address a wide variety of community needs.

Once again, Loudoun Hunger Relief, the county’s largest food pantry, was the top fundraiser, raising $74,500.

A Farm Less Ordinary was second, raising $43,000. The Bluemont-based charity created by Greg Masucci and Maya Wechsler to help adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities hone habits, social skills, and behaviors that can be used in any work setting.

Middleburg music therapy center A Place to Be collected $40,470 to place third on the campaign leaderboard.

Tree of Life Ministries raised more than $32,000. The Purcellville-based charity founded by Paul Smith in 2008 offers a variety of services to support and house families in need. Among its most recent projects is the Simple Be coffee shop in Leesburg.

Friends of Homeless Animals, a no-kill shelter near Aldie, was fourth, with just over $32,000.

Birthright of Loudoun County rounded out the top five, with donations and prices of almost $30,000.

Although Give Choose day has passed, the foundation is leaving the online donation portal open a bit longer allowing nonprofits to continue to collect donations. Learn more at givechoose.org.

Last year, the campaign generated donations totaling $824,000. Since its inception in 2014, the event has raised more than $3.4 million for Loudoun nonprofits.