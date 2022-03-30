NVRC Collecting Donations for Ukranian Refugees

The Northern Virginia Regional Commission is collecting cold weather essentials for Ukranian refugees at two Loudoun County locations.

Beginning today, donations will be accepted at the Loudoun County Government Center in Leesburg and Claude Moore Recreation and Community Center in Sterling. The organization is asking for new and gently used coats, as well as new blankets, heavy socks and gloves.

The donations will be transported to Wilmington, NC, and then shipped to Poland, where more than two million Ukranian refugees have arrived in the past month.

NVRC reported that during a similar donation drive, it donated 14 tons of warm weather goods to Syrian refugees who fled to Turkey in 2013.

