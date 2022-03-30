Sarah Love Douglass, Loudoun Native

Sarah was born to Morris and Ruth Love in Loudoun County in 1919, growing up alongside her younger brother James on Loveland Farm near Hamilton and surrounded by family including their constant playmates Hugh and Bob Grubb.

She graduated from Lincoln High School in 1937 and went on the receive her degree from prestigious Randolph Macon Women’s College in 1941. After inheriting the family farm in 1943 she furthered her education at VPI in agriculture and animal husbandry.

While teaching history and Latin at Aldie High School during World War II she met and later married Aldie’s miller, James Edwards “Ned” Douglass in 1947. As a homemaker and mother of two sons, Sarah was active in the Junior Women’s Club of Loudoun until she “aged out” into the Women’s Club of Loudoun, the Loudoun Homemaker’s Extension Club, and the Loudoun County 4-H Fair, first as a member in her youth, then as a parent and prize-winning participant and later as a judge in several categories. As a member of the Ladies Board of Loudoun Hospital, Sarah worked on the annual Rummage Sale from the earliest events on the lawn at Thomas Bach Library to chairing “Ladies Shoes” for fifty plus years, “retiring” from working the sale at age 98. A 74-year active member of the Aldie Horticultural Society, she won numerous ribbons and awards for both artistic arrangements and horticultural specimens of daffodils, irises, and daylilies. As a member of Aldie Presbyterian Church since 1950, she served as an Elder since 1973 as well as a long term as treasurer.

A renowned cook beloved for sharing her recipes, Sarah was a skilled seamstress who made many of her own suits and gowns, an expert knitter and tatter. Over the many years Sarah garnered accolades for her willingness to take on offices and chairmanships in her many organizations, earning her the title of the Loudoun Chamber of Commerce “Woman of the Year” in 1972, “in appreciation of consistent generosity, loyalty and service to the community.” Her example of combining quiet intelligence with style in all things was an inspiration as a role model.

A frequent hostess to family and friends until the very end, Sarah is survived by sons James Edwards “Ned” Jr. and Andrew Love, daughter-in-law Brenda Hopkins Douglass; nephews Douglass Yale, Alexander Yale, Hugh Grubb, and James Grubb; nieces Nani Broadbent-Yale, Lee Stevens, Ruth Grubb, and Sarah Stevens; and many, many great- and great-great- nieces and nephews.

The family will host a viewing at Royston Funeral Home, 108 East Washington Street, Middleburg on Tuesday, March 29 from 6 to 8 p.m. The Funeral service is on March 30, at 10 a.m. at the Aldie Presbyterian Church, Meeting House Lane, Aldie (parking available at the Aldie Mill and the Antique store on Route 50). Interment follows at Union Cemetery, 232 North King Street, Leesburg, with a reception to follow at Leesburg VFW Post 1177, 401 Old Waterford Road NW.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to: Aldie Presbyterian Church, PO Box 285, Aldie VA 20105 or the Aldie Volunteer Fire Department, 39459 John Mosby Hwy, Aldie VA 20105.

Arrangements by Royston Funeral Home, Middleburg, VA.