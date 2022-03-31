Court Hearing Set on Bid to Obtain Loudoun Schools Sexual Assault Report

A Loudoun County Circuit Court hearing is set for the group Fight for Schools’ lawsuit against the school division challenging its withholding of a report on sexual assaults in schools.

Fight for Schools Executive Director Ian Prior filed the suit on March 15 after the school division refused to release a report to the public. The report was conducted by the law firm Blankingship and Keith, investigating the division’s handling of two sexual assaults by the same teen at different Loudoun County high schools. Prior and critics of the district have claimed that Superintendent Scott Zielger and administrators have culpability in scandal.

The division has repeatedly refused to release the report, citing attorney-client privilege.

Fight for Schools is represented by Gary Lawkowski.

The hearing for the injunction is set for April 20 at 10 a.m.