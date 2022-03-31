Dulles CBP Seizes $250K in Counterfeit Watches

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers recently seized 18 counterfeit designer brand wrist watches at Dulles Airport.

According to the report, a traveler from Harrisburg, PA, arrived at Dulles on a flight from Dubai, United Arab Emirates on March 20. During a baggage examination, CBP officers inspected a plastic bag from inside a suitcase and discovered watches, a Louis Vuitton handbag, and Ray Ban sunglasses. The watches bore the names of 10 designer brands, including Patek Philippe, Audemars Piguet, Cartier and Rolex. Officers suspected the products to be counterfeit and detained them for further investigation while releasing the traveler.

Officers then worked with the Consumer Products and Mass Merchandise Center of Excellence and Expertise which confirmed the items violated intellectual property rights. Officers seized the products on Tuesday.

CBP import specialists appraised the counterfeit watches, Louis Vuitton purse, and two pairs of Ray Ban sunglasses at more than $254,000, had they been authentic. All products were manufactured in China and shipped to a vendor in Pakistan where the traveler purchased them.

“Counterfeit consumer goods violate United States intellectual property laws, steals revenue from trademark holders, may potentially harm U.S. consumers, and are never a good thing to pack in your baggage if you are heading to a Customs and Border Protection arrivals inspection,” stated Daniel Escobedo, CBP’s Area Port Director for the Area Port of Washington, D.C. “Customs and Border Protection remains committed to protecting U.S. businesses and consumers by intercepting counterfeit and potentially harmful goods that help fund transnational criminal groups.”

During fiscal year 2021, CBP reported 20,252 counterfeit goods seizures worth an estimated manufacturer’s suggested retail price of over $2.15 billion if the goods were authentic. That equates to about $5.88 million in counterfeit goods seizures every day.

Read CBP’s Intellectual Property Seizure Report for more Fiscal Year 2020 IPR stats and analysis.

